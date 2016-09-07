Start Your Autumn Skin Prep With A FREE Neal’s Yard Remedies Body Lotion Or Hand Cream

Pick up our October issue this month to get your hands on one of two fabulous products from Neal’s Yard Remedies...

Autumn is here which means three things shorter days *sobs*, A/W wardrobe *mini fist pump* and that we should probably be starting our skin prep to prepare for less light and the harshness the colder months bring on our skin. And what better way to do that than with the beauty experts behind ethical and organic beauty products Neal’s Yard Remedies?

That’s right if you pick up our October issue you can get your hands on either a sumptuous Geranium & Orange Body Lotion or Hand Cream.

We thought we’d give you the lowdown on these fabulous products and why you NEED them in your beauty regime…

Geranium & Orange Body Lotion (worth £10.75)

This perfect daily moisturiser is infused with nourishing avocado oil to hydrate and condition your skin leaving it feeling softer and gorgeously smooth. Applied daily and after bathing by massaging a small amount into the legs, arms and body this body lotion will keep skin soft during colder months. Not only does lotion feel absolutely amazing, its delicately fragrant scent transports us to a summer meadow somewhere in Provence… we’ll keep dreaming.

Geranium & Orange Hand Cream (worth £10)

This hand cream will take a three prong attack to keep your hands happy by softening, nourishing and protecting them when applied. With an uplifting and sunny scent of geranium and vibrant sweet orange essential oils the effect of application will also lift your mood, whilst softening your hands – total win, win. And that’s not all, applied onto nails it will leave them feeling perfectly conditioned. You seriously don’t want to miss this one!

So don’t forget to pick up our October issue to get your Neal’s Yard Remedies body lotion or hand cream for free and keep your skin hydrated all winter.

PLUS, this month you can also get 20% off your next Neal’s Yard Remedies purchase. For all the details click here.

