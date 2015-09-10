Welcome to Soho Farmhouse: The Centre Parcs for A Listers

Fancy a trip to the countryside but don't own any wellington boots? Nick Jones and the Soho House Group have the answer. Already the favourite destination of Cressida Bonas, George Clooney and Nigella Lawson, InStyle discover what all the fuss is about.

Soho Farmhouse isn’t really the countryside. Yes it’s an hour and a half outside of London but those who have witnessed the smells and cowbells of true rural England will quickly realize on arrival that this is a rose-tinted version. Nick Jones’ new Chipping Norton member’s club is like Centre Parcs for the A-list. It is 100 acres of pristine, mud free, World of Interiors worthy farmland, complete with log cabins, a Cowshed spa, rowing lake, its own pub and riding stables. Sounds pretty epic, right?

Unfortunately the Farmhouse is categorically (and predictably) fully booked until 2016 but in case you needed some extra motivation to book your spring break there, then read on for 7 reasons why you have to visit (and will never want to leave)….

1. You don’t need to pack your wash bag

The bathrooms in the cabins are fully stocked with all the Cowshed shampoos, scrubs and oils you could dream of as well as trendy Marvis Toothpaste, straighteners and the fluffiest bath robes ever. If you don’t have a free-standing tub inside your cabin then you’ll find one outside! The dryer cable is exactly long enough to stretch from the socket (outside the bathroom) to the bathroom mirror. A subtle but genius touch.

2. It’s made to measure

On arrival at you cabin you will find a retro mint green bicycle and a matching pair of wellies waiting for you – both in your size. The farm isn’t too large to walk around and there isn’t much mud to speak of but, hey you might as well look the part right?

3. There is a cocktail milk float

Trundling around the farm from around 7pm each evening is the cocktail milk float. Yes you read that correctly. A little like an ice cream van, except the driver is a trained mixologist, who whips you up a margarita as opposed to a 99 Flake. It certainly makes cycling to dinner a little more interesting!

4. There is a chicken shack

In the centre of the main barn courtyard is a “chicken shack” restaurant just for, you guessed it, chicken. Like a snazzy Nando’s. Luckily there are no live ones wandering around!

5. You can buy stash

If you fall in love with the interiors during your stay – and it’s likely that you will – then you can swing by the gift shop on your way out to pick up exact replicas. Not to be missed are the green earthenware tea pots and cups as well as the caramel fluffy bath robes and thick green glass wine goblets. There is an online shop coming soon too. Dangerous.

6. There is a multi-purpose lake

Whether you want to recreate that rowing boat scene from Bridget Jones or merely lap up the heated outdoor pool, the purpose built “lake” is the perfect place for it.

7. The Cowshed Relax Spa

The entire farm is utterly relaxing, but if you’re in need of even more ‘chill out time’ the Cowshed Spa Barn is the place to go. Not to be missed is the mani-pedi, which uses Cheeky polishes and seats you in the comfiest leather lounge chairs. There is also a distinct lack of annoying “sounds of the ocean” spa music. London based colourist Josh Wood has a branch of his Atelier there too.

Other things you should know:

George and Amal have taken out the Honeymoon Cabin already.

There are around 40 cabins, most of which are Doubles or singles but several of which have room to sleep a large family.

There are riding stables, should you want to do the full Countryside immersion and go on a hack.

Breakfast is served in the main barn but you can also dial for room service and a couple of farm hands will come to your cabin and cook up a storm in your own kitchenette.

​