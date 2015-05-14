So THIS Is Why Beyoncé Rocked Up To The Met Gala An Hour Late

Beyoncé was the very last person to turn up at the Met Gala last week and speculation as to why is rife. However, the reason for her tardiness is something we know all too well ourselves...

Beyoncé made an entrance at the Met Gala 2015 not just because of her ‘naked’ Givenchy dress with nothing but strategically placed crystals to cover her modesty, but also due to the fact that she was the very last guest to show face at the bash.

While many alluded to the fact that she did it to ensure all eyes were on her (and her daring frock choice) at the time of entry, one of her closest pals and member of her glam squad has come forward to set the record straight.

Apparently other than wanting to be the centre of attention, Bey’s tardiness was down to an unfortunate hair mishap, as her hairstylist Neal Farinah has revealed…

Rex Features

Of course, Beyoncé’s tresses were the talk of the night thanks to her gravity defying ponytail positioned at the very top of her head, but that wasn’t the original style the pair had agreed on. Appaz, what the 33-year-old left her hotel suite styled with was an ‘Asian-inspired chignon'. However, after reaching the elevator Bey had a complete change of heart, deemed the ‘do as too ‘costumey’ and naturally turned to her pal Neal for aid.

‘We were in the elevator on the way down, and she looks at me and says "Neal, I want to change my hair, will you change my hair?”’

'And I said, "Honey, there could be cameras in the elevator”’. Err, Neal, you might want to tread carefully with that one…

Undeterred by his advice, Beyoncé and Neal agreed that they’d spend another five minutes transforming her look and that super-high, now iconic ponytail is what they came up with. Pretty good going if you ask us.

Her stylist went on to add; ‘She is a powerhouse and she knows what she wants. [She] takes us all out of our comfort zone, and she pushes us to be the most artistic we can be with her.’

So kids, that’s what it’s really like on the fashion and beauty front line. At least you can say there’s never a dull moment when Queen Bey’s around, huh?

Love Beyoncé’s mega ponytail just as much as us? Take a look at our step-by-step guide on recreating it for yourselves…