Want Younger Looking Skin? You Need To Cover Your Face In…Snail Slime?!

The cheeky escargots are actually the secret slimy skincare product your complexion will love…

Yup, you heard right, snail slime. Well, snail mucin to be precise. It's the new wonder product beauty brands are obsessed with. But why? Personally, we've never admired snails for their radiant glow or perfect complexion, if anything, their slime kind of freaks us out. Yes, we're delicate flowers.

So when it comes to putting the stuff on our face, it's safe to say we'd rather know the facts before taking the plunge. Here's what you need to know…

Right, what is it?

Surprisingly, it's not the trail of icky stickiness you see lingering behind a snail, it's actually snail guts. So, sort of worse. Sorry…

What does it do?

It's essentially magic. From helping scars to fade and smoothing skin, to improving complexion and radiance, it's officially our new wonder product. Which makes sense when you think about it - snails are exposed to the elements 24/7 which means they need to protect themselves from sunlight, abrasions and stay hydrated at all times. So really, everything our skin needs too.

The slime they produce to protect themselves is packed full of naturally occurring hyaluronic acid and glycoprotein enzymes which are great for your skin. Seriously, look at the ingredients in almost any face cream or serum and you're almost guaranteed to find one of these in there.

Where did it come from?

This is an ongoing debate. Although made popular recently through uber-trendy Korean skincare, there are theories that use of snail mucin dates back to ancient Greece where Hippocrates apparently prescribed crushed snails and sour milk as a way to reduce skin inflammation. Another theory is that it all began when Chilean farmers noticed their hands were super soft and cuts healed quicker because they handled snails everyday. Either way, this back-garden remedy is becoming quite the stuff of legends.

Were any snails harmed in the making of this?

No! They're left to roam free in a friendly lab environment where the slime is harvested without causing any harm to the snails, hooray!

3 Snail Products Worth Buying

1. Dr Organic Snail Gel Moisture Mask, £1.99

A super affordable mask that use snail mucin to remove excess oil and impurities, cleanse pores and leave skin looking radiant.

2. Mizon Snail Cushion Foam Cleanser, £19

Possibly the most Korean-sounding beauty product you'll ever come across, cult Korean brand Mizon's cleanser uses copper-peptide rich snail slime to accelerate skin healing and renewal. In other words, it makes your skin smoother, firmer and with a compliment-encouraging natural glow. Follow up the cleanser with their now infamous All In One Snail Repair Cream, £30.

3. Dr. Jart+ Premium Time Returning Serum, £47.95

The grandaddy of snail mucin products, this intensive anti-wrinkle serum contains 77% snail slime to help visibly reduce wrinkles and fine lines. It's paraben, sulphate and petrochemical free and basically the best thing you'll spend under fifty quid on for a long time. LOVE.