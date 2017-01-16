Shop The Exact Lipsticks From The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

We're buying all of them ASAP...

No memorable red carpet beauty moment is complete without a killer lipstick. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the stars upped the award show ante with gorgeous colors that we’re willing to bet you’ll want to try.

While Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen stole the show with their moody, vampy lip shades, pretty pinks like Natalie Portman’s also held their own, too. Since there’s no easier way of injecting a bit of red carpet glam into your day-to-day routine, we’ve done the investigative work for you by tracking down the bullets the stars were wearing at the show. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipstick shades you saw the celebs wearing on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Yet to find your perfect shade of red lipstick? This lipstick quiz magically matches you to one that suits you perfectly...

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Deep Plum and Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Classic Cream Lipstick in Glam 335, £27

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Opera, £30.28, Dior Rouge Dior Lip Contour in New World Matte, £19.50, and Dior Dior Addict Lipstick in Ultra Dior, £26.50

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in #322 & #324 COMING SOON!

Votre Vu Drawmatic Lip Liner in Naked, Votre Vu Champs-eLIPsee Lip Crayon in Spark, and Votre Vu Lip Lustre in Demure.

FLOWER Beauty Color Proof Long-Wear Lip Creme in Dusty Rose.

CoverGirl Queen Collection Soft Matte Lipstick in Mauvejestic.

Lancôme L'Absolou Rouge in Souvenir.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Spicy Blush COMING SOON!

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Mysterious Red, £20

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Taupeless & Nude Star COMING SOON!

Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lipstick in An Affair, £22 and Seduction, £22

NARS Satin Lipstick in Rosecliff, £21

BECCA Beach Tint Lip Shimmer Souffle in Raspberry, £10 and Papaya, £10 and BECCA Nude Liner Plump & Define Lip Pencil in Nougat, £18

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kidman's Kiss, £23

Chanel Le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Natural, £17.50 and Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Sari Dore, £26

Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur in Nude and Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Luxuriant, £26

This article was written by Erin Lukas and first appeared on InStyle.com