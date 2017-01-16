Shop The Exact Lipsticks From The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

No memorable red carpet beauty moment is complete without a killer lipstick. At the 2017 Golden Globes, the stars upped the award show ante with gorgeous colors that we’re willing to bet you’ll want to try.
While Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, and Chrissy Teigen stole the show with their moody, vampy lip shades, pretty pinks like Natalie Portman’s also held their own, too. Since there’s no easier way of injecting a bit of red carpet glam into your day-to-day routine, we’ve done the investigative work for you by tracking down the bullets the stars were wearing at the show. Keep scrolling to shop the exact lipstick shades you saw the celebs wearing on the Golden Globes red carpet.
1. KERRY WASHINGTON
Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick in Deep Plum and Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Classic Cream Lipstick in Glam 335, £27
2. NATALIE PORTMAN
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Opera, £30.28, Dior Rouge Dior Lip Contour in New World Matte, £19.50, and Dior Dior Addict Lipstick in Ultra Dior, £26.50
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in #322 & #324 COMING SOON!
4. ZOE SALDANA
Votre Vu Drawmatic Lip Liner in Naked, Votre Vu Champs-eLIPsee Lip Crayon in Spark, and Votre Vu Lip Lustre in Demure.
5. DREW BARRYMORE
FLOWER Beauty Color Proof Long-Wear Lip Creme in Dusty Rose.
6. SOFIA VERGARA
CoverGirl Queen Collection Soft Matte Lipstick in Mauvejestic.
7. LILY COLLINS
Lancôme L'Absolou Rouge in Souvenir.
8. BLAKE LIVELY
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Spicy Blush COMING SOON!
9. BRIE LARSON
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Mysterious Red, £20
10. OLIVIA CULPO
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Paint in Taupeless & Nude Star COMING SOON!
11. PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lipstick in An Affair, £22 and Seduction, £22
12. EMMA STONE
NARS Satin Lipstick in Rosecliff, £21
13. CHRISSY TEIGEN
BECCA Beach Tint Lip Shimmer Souffle in Raspberry, £10 and Papaya, £10 and BECCA Nude Liner Plump & Define Lip Pencil in Nougat, £18
14. NICOLE KIDMAN
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in Kidman's Kiss, £23
15. EMILY RATAJKOWSKI
Chanel Le Crayon Levres Precision Lip Definer in Natural, £17.50 and Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Sari Dore, £26
16. RUTH NEGGA
Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur in Nude and Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Luxuriant, £26
This article was written by Erin Lukas and first appeared on InStyle.com