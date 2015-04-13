Shailene Woodley Reveals Her Red Lip Beauty Trick

A bright red lip is the most iconic beauty trend of all time, and Shailene has an unusual way of achieving it...

Not your typical Hollywood star, Shailene Woodley prefers the simpler life and is a big fan of natural beauty and health products.

'The Fault In Our Stars' and 'Insurgent' star shuns the usual MAC or YSL red lipstick brand and opts for DIY instead - yep, she makes her own by roasting beetroot.

She said: ''It's totally awesome. Beets are amazing. If you roast them you'll get a better lipstick.”

The actress roasts the vibrant vegetable for 30 to 50 minutes and then rubs the juice on her lips with her finger as an eco-friendly alternative to lipstick.

Rex

Her beetroot beauty hack doesn’t stop there, the actress has many more tricks up her sleeve and swears by her all natural beauty routine.

Shailene's big on oil pulling, which can supposedly fill cavities, relieve toothaches, whiten teeth, freshen breath, absorb harmful bacteria AND cure the common cold. It can also brighten your complexion and help with acne.

The 23-year-old even goes as far as eating clay everyday for its detoxifying and skin-brightening benefits. And to keep her hair glossy and moisturised Shailene adds a few drops of coconut or olive oil to her hair before bed as an overnight treatment.

Discover Suki Waterhouse's very unique beauty secret