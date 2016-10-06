6 Things To Shop When (If?) Sephora Comes To The UK

Just think how youthful and beautiful (and in debt) we'll be...

There are loads of reasons to love New York, but Sephora is definitely one of them. We just don’t really have an equivalent — the cool brands, the edit...

So, it’s unsurprising that the internet went bonkers when Twitter rumours started circling that a store would be opening in Westfield Stratford after shoppers noticed a frame going into a store.

Now there's more proof — American-based beauty blogger Caroline Hirons Tweeted:

It wouldn’t be the only brand to be debuting in the East London shopping centre — online retailer Missguided is opening its first ever store since it launched online in 2009.

Sephora is yet to confirm the happy, happy news but that's not stopping us compiling our wishlist. Here’s what we’ll shop immediately (if and) when Sephora does come to the UK…

Everything Pat McGrath

When the ridiculously influential MUA launched her brand, the whole world freaked out with excitement and it’s almost constantly sold out in New York. Unfortunately for us in the UK, it only sells in Sephora and online.

The Minis

It sounds minor but Sephora does some excellent minis — whereas we’ve got hand sanitiser and nail remover wipes (and, really, who uses them anyway?), there’s tiny Bare Minerals concealers and things you’d actually want. Just what you need for trialing or for popping in your Comme Des Garcons clutch.

Make Up For Ever Foundations

Though you can now buy the infamously excellent brand at a few stores in the UK and online, Sephora has, by far, the best range of their amazing foundations.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Products

How much we’d like the help of the eyebrow masters over at Anastasia Beverly Hills, but they don’t sell in UK stores — until (hopefully) now. Think how bushy and full our lacklustre brows will be with the help of Brow Wiz (a pencil that makes it easy to draw hair-like strokes) and Dipbrow Pomade (a creamy formula that brushes on, and comes in 11 shades).

The Shades

Sephora has got a totally amazing range of make-up shades — we're particularly excited for eyeliners, foundations, tinted moisturisers and powders. FINALLY.

Everything Sunday Riley

Everyone freaked about the Sleeping Night Oil, and justifiably. The blue liquid gained cult status almost immediately; with its pore-reducing, smoothing, glow-inducing properties and celebrity fan base, it’s well worth the £85.

Just think how young and beautiful we’ll look and how in debt we’ll be when Sephora arrives… We can’t wait.

