Turn Up The Heat – The Hot (Literally) Beauty Heroes To Get You Through Winter

Baby it’s cold outside! Warm your cockles with our selection of winter warmers guaranteed to give you a Ready Brek glow – inside and out.

Who needs Michael Buble and mulled wine (come to think of it, does anyone ever need Michael Buble?) when you can indulge in these cosy beauty heroes that will give you that warm fuzzy feeling without the slightly guilty hangover.

And relying on heat to make us feel better over the winter months isn’t just a beauty industry gimmick according to recent research published by Yale University who found that grandma may have been right all along when she told you to wrap up to avoid a cold.

Scientists have been in agreement for a while now that the cold virus replicates more effectively in the cooler temperatures found in the nose than the warmer body parts, but the notion that being cold causes the cold virus was widely disputed. Until now that is.

The study found that not only does the cold virus do better in a cooler environment, the natural immune response to the cold virus was also impaired at lower temperatures (although you might want to hold off from telling grandma she was right for a little while yet – so far the study has only been carried out in mice!)

Chilled mice aside, when it comes to beauty products and treatments, heat is often used to enhance efficacy; “There are many benefits to using warming treatments or self-heating products when looking after your skin,” says Aesthetic Skin Specialist Jasmina Vico.

“In the first instance it helps to soften the skin and open pores for deeper penetration of product and better results. One of the key reasons we get breakouts and experience issues with our skin is down to blocked pores and blocked sebaceous glands. The deeper we can clean the skin, the better chance we have of keeping breakouts and larger pores at bay. Steam cleansing the skin using hot towels is a relaxing gentle but effective way to prepare the skin for treatments.”

So cosy up with our pick of the best beauty hotties...

Winter Warming CAPsule by CAP Beauty, £98,

The NYC-based natural beauty mecca brings a taste of California dreaming to the UK with this comforting edit of five warming goodies. From the deliciously immune-boosting 'Four Sigma Hot Chocolate' spiked with Reishi, to the pleasantly detoxifying 'Dr. Singha's Mustard Bath', it’s your perfect winter package.

Paraffin Wax Bath at Urban Retreat - £85, 1 hour 15 minutes

Drift away whilst being cocooned in fifteen litres of warm wax – a treatment once used in hospitals to relieve rheumatic aches and pains. As well as detoxifying, boosting circulation and alleviating water retention, the treatment leaves your skin silky smooth.

Hot Barre Class at SKC (South Kensington Club)

We’ve had hot yoga, 'warm' spinning and now….London’s first hot Barre class. Celeb trainer Paola Di Lanzo mixes dynamic pilates with ballet-inspired moves, core conditioning and deep stretches and all in 43 degree heat which is said to burn a whopping 700 calories per session.

DNA Laser Complete with Debbie Thomas, £215 per session

Rosacea, acne, pigmentation, broken veins or wrinkles. Whatever your skin’s beef, it will benefit from this non-ablative (that’s non peeling to you and me) laser treatment. Although it feels very warm on the skin, there’s no downtime so no need to worry about hibernating away afterwards (unless you want to of course in which case we're with you!).

May Lindstrom The Problem Solver, £72.

The former model turned ‘Skin Chef’ has turned her hand to producing these 100% natural products which are as covetable as they are effective. We love this self-heating mask which contains Clove, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Turmeric and Cayenne Pepper extracts.

This Works Light Time Cleanse & Glow £30

Fake those zzz’s with this warming, vitamin C-packed cleansing balm which brightens and peps up tired-looking skin.

Molton Brown Eucalyptus Body Wash, £18

You don’t have to be a yogi to enjoy the benefits of this warming, muscle-easing blend of essential oils, therapeutic herbs and mineral salts. Better still? It smells divine.

Wella Self-Warming Treatment, £12.40.

Bring the salon home with this ultra-rich, fast-acting formula which gently warms the hair to ensure the nourishing actives get to work with maximum results.

Prismologie Indigo Interlude Massage Candle With Oud, £55

The warm, woody scent of oud makes this the perfect winter candle. Wait 30 minutes for it to melt and transform into a skin-nourishing massage (or if you want to keep it for yourself - body) oil.

The Body Shop Warming Mineral Mask, £11.00

Give your pores a clear out with this self-heating mask which combines kaolin and essential oils to draw out impurities and deep-cleanse the skin whilst vitamin E and seaweed extract leaves it soft and soothed.

Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, £30.50 ,

Like a spa in a tub (we love the herby rosemary and eucalyptus scent), this muscle-easing, warming body scrub makes light work of rough, winter-weary limbs.

Sanctuary Radiance 1 Minute Warming Microdermabrasion Polish, £12

Perfect for sluggish winter complexions, we love how this instantly-warming, deep-cleansing and refining polish gets to work at sloughing away our dull skin.

Dove H air Thepy Damage Solutions Intensive Repair Self Warming Hair Mask, £3.99

Like a hug for your hair, this warming two-part mask is designed to strengthen and repair hair at a cellular level helping to undo all that winter throws at it and leaving it up to ten times stronger.