Wow, wow, wow! Selena Gomez is known for her luscious long locks so going for the chop is a pretty big deal as far as hair transformations go. We just love her new, layered style; paired with her nude glossed lips, super-size sunnies and faux fur coat, she is the epitome of a '70s babe. We think she looks so much more grown-up — agreed?
Selena Gomez Taps Into Her Inner '70s Babe
23 Jan 2015
Selena Gomez hasn't just gone for the chop, she's totally transformed herself into a '70s style icon...
