SEE video backstage at Giles

Giles held no punches with his SS11 show - find out how to copy the look with our backstage beauty how-to with the Toni & Guy super team…

Wow! Where to start? The Toni & Guy team sure know how to create an impact. For the Giles show they created huge, bouncy curls that were inspired by girls who went out dancing back in the 30s and the 70s.

In our exciting video the hair supremos tell us how we can recreate the look at home. Before you start you will need a few things at the ready. Volume mousse, tongs, heated rollers (we love TheO heated rollers), hold gloss spray and plenty of Label M hair spray. Oh and a centre parting and a fearless attitude is essential!

For the make-up there was a glitter explosion at Giles, make-up artist Miranda Joyce and her team loaded sparkly pigment all in the name of disco. The casting sheet was pretty fabulous too, with Agyness Deyn, Amber le Bon, Chanel Iman, Coco Rocha, Kelly Brook and Abbey Clancy all taking to the catwalk.

Last but not least, we especially loved the nails, Sophy Robson and her team drew cartoon eyes on to different colour nails on all 50 models. Phew!

By Leanne Bayley