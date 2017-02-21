See Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Reveal On Instagram

Rihanna's brand-spanking-new Fenty beauty collection doesn't come out until autumn, but she's been offering us glimpses and teasers on social media this weekend that have whipped us up into a frenzy. On Saturday, the original Bad Gal's new company, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, revealed images of one of the hero products, the very enticing holographic lip colour which was worn by models at the Spring '17 Fenty x Puma show. It will be the first item from the line to drop this year, and we will be there to snag it. New beauty bag staple? Yes, indeed.

"This holographic lip colour is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna," the post says simply. "Stay tuned for more." We are tuned, all right.

Ri also released a very D.I.Y. video of herself discussing the line, which she says she is "very excited" to share.

Aaaand, if your excitement is really next level—say, maybe you want to WORK for Fenty Beauty/Rihanna—if you're a makeup artist, you might be in luck. As announced on social, open casting for a Global Makeup Artist and Beauty Artistry team is happening this week in N.Y.C., Dallas, and L.A. So catch that flight to the States ASAP and bring your CV!

This article originally appeared on InStyle.com.