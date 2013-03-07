SEE PICS: SAG best hair and make-up looks

Whether it’s a tried and tested look or a new statement style, the A-listers are pulling out all the stops beauty-wise this awards season. And the Screen Actors Guild Awards were no exception.

Smokey eyes, always a red carpet favourite, were spotted on a whole host of celebs. Seasoned smolderer, Mila Kunis demonstrated the look perfectly with heavily kohl-rimmed eyes, while Black Swan co-star Winona Ryder went for a softer smudged effect. TV series stars Christina Hendricks and Dianna Agron, both more used to a lighter look, also did dark eyes with equally glamorous results.

Nude lips led the way for the most part, with Hilary Swank, Glee’s Lea Michele and Angie Harmon all opting for the pout-perfect tone. However, hot pink emerged as a mini lippy trend, as seen on Amber Riley and Claire Danes (who chose the hue for the Golden Globes, too), and Nicole Kidman opted for a deep, dark red.

Angie Harmon and Amy Adams’ sleek ponytails were a serious success, their hair pulled back to highlight high cheekbones and killer smiles. Meanwhile, it was a battle between tousled tresses and sculpted locks for the rest of our screen sirens. Julia Styles and Mila Kunis teamed bare shoulders with tumbling curls, while January Jones and Natalie Portman went for stunning structured up-dos.

Another stellar selection of beauty looks. We can’t wait for the Oscars!

