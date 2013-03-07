SEE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with Justin Timberlake and Noot Seear for Givenchy

Justin Timberlake and Twilight actress Noot Seear turn up the heat for the latest advert for Givenchy Play for Her, the new fragrance for women.

Here at InStyle we’re obsessed with fragrances – oh and Justin Timberlake - so it’s a winning combination from Givenchy!

A must-see for all JT fans, he’s devilishly handsome in the video as he leads Noot Seear up the stairs of the Eiffel Tower.

WATCH IT HERE

While we’re very jealous of the gorgeous Noot Seear, she’s one to watch in the style stakes as she’s always working the red carpet in various delectable ensembles.

By Leanne Bayley