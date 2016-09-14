Why SJP Has Nailed It With Her New Fragrance #STASH

Celebrity fragrances are ten a penny. Everyone from Madonna and Jennifer Aniston to Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Celine Dion have got one. Even Michael Bublé has released a fragrance for women (yup, really… it’s called By Invitation).

So when we heard Sarah Jessica Parker was creating a new perfume, we were interested - it’s SJP, after all - but not desperate-to-get-on-the-waiting-list excited.

But, know this, InStyle readers, the new fragrance, STASH by SJP, is unapologetically sexy. It’s all smoke and wood and leather and cognac. Like we said: sexy.

This is the Sex and the City star’s second fragrance. Her first perfume, Lovely (it came out 11 years ago and is one of the biggest selling fragrances of all time), is soft and floral - a world away from STASH by SJP.

We went down to the launch party in London - a fittingly elegant cocktail party in the Oscar Wilde bar at Cafe Royal, guests included Ella Eyre, the Hemsley sisters and model Leomie Anderson - to meet SJP and to check out her latest scent.

She told us she’d chosen to unveil STASH by SJP in London because ‘the UK has been so supportive of me, and was so supportive of Sex and the City right from the beginning’. Love SATC? Here are the best Sex and the City quotes.

With a fusion of grapefruit zest, black pepper and aromatic sage, and base notes of cedarwood, patchouli, ginger lily and pistachio, it’s a powerful and raw scent. Sarah Jessica Parker explained that the fragrance is a culmination of all the places she’s been and things she’s experienced; reflective of the stage of her life she’s in now. It’s much more edgy than Lovely and is being pitched as a genderless scent that can be worn by both men and women.

Our verdict: STASH by SJP could become a classic.

STASH by Sarah Jessica Parker available in 10ml (rollerball), 30ml, 50ml and 100ml. Prices range from £20-£60. Buy now at Debenhams.