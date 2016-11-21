Sarah Jessica Parker On Carrie’s Shoes, Curly Hair And At-Home Pedis

The SATC star reveals she does her own pedis and loves a dreadlock. Who knew?

Carrie was all about the heels. Tips on how to look after your feet in them?

It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing the best made shoes in the world, being on the ball of your foot for a long period of time is gonna hurt! I say take them off under the table at a restaurant, or under your desk or kick them off when you’re in the car waiting to pick up your kids up from school. My favourite part of my body is my feet – they’ve been so good to me; they’ve never let me down.

Curls are back in a big way. As the original poster girl for curls, how do you feel about this?

It’s funny everyone thinks my hair is really curly, but actually it’s just wavy. I think it’s because back in the 80’s and 90’s everyone used diffusers all the time. Now I shower at night and sleep on it wet - it creates these flat waves that misbehave and eventually turn into massive dreads. They take like ten, twenty minutes to get out. It’s like a rat’s nest and I love it.

You have an incredible bod. What’s the craziest fitness class you’ve ever tried?

I tried trapeze yoga with the silk, but only once! It made me nauseous - being upside down just doesn’t feel right.

What about pampering?

I recently booked a massage at this really nice hotel in New York after wrapping production on a TV show. That’ll do me for about year or more. I don’t get pedicures or things like that, I kinda just do it all myself. My daughters and I take some sand and rub it all over our feet and we treat it like a pedicure. We also have a Sunday night tradition in my house, when everybody gets their toenails clipped. It’s called Clip-clip.

SJP’s Must-Haves

1. Sarah Jessica Parker Stash EDP, £40 for 50ml

Stash is a stronger, naughtier personality than my other fragrances. It’s also genderless. It’s definitely a rule breaker, it feels slightly subversive and like contraband, with black tape across it and the handwritten name.

2. Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Jungle, £23

I do a smoky eye everyday. I don’t know how to blowdry my hair or do the rest of my makeup, but I can do a smoky eye. I use Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Jungle. I put it inside my eye, on the upper and lower lids, then blend it really quickly. It doesn’t budge. It’s an exquisite colour, which suits anyone.

3. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid, £11.25

I’ve been using La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluid as my moisturiser for years and years and years. That and lip balm and that’s it!