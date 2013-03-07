Revealed! The real secret to looking younger

How to look younger? Look after your lips!

Full, firm lips are the secret to looking younger than your years, a new study has revealed.

Even when women start getting wrinkles and losing hair shine, a bee-stung perfect pout a la Scarlett Johansson and Angelina Jolie can take years off.

The study also found that the key to wrinkly lips is genetic, rather than a result of sun damage, pollution and other external factors.

‘When we identified people who looked young for their age, we were struck by the difference in their lips,' said David Gunn, a research scientist at Unilever, which funded the international study at seven universities, including St Andrews.

They found that wrinkles, sun damage and age spots were equally influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, but the development of a receding hairline, greying hair, and 'lip height' was determined by genes.

Lips reach their maximum volume in young adulthood and can start shrinking between the ages of 30 and 40.

How to keep that voluptuous pillow-soft pout? Many women opt for lip implants and botox, but we think a much better idea is to use a clever lip plump.

Try Lip Venom by DuWop, £14.50, for gorgeous lips with no threat of the dreaded ‘trout pout’.

By Ruth Doherty