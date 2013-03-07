REVEALED: Kate Moss's new beauty secret

Want to know how Kate Moss steers clear of crows feet? InStyle has the answer…

With her chaotic lifestyle, we’ve always wondered how Kate Moss hides those telltale signs of a late night and keeps crows feet at bay!

Now her secret has been revealed in the form of KIMIA Skincare’s new Precious Eye Serum, £44.00! It uses a cell renewing formula, while the revolutionary intensive serum penetrates and reaches the deeper layers of the skin, brightening the complexion and removing signs of fatigue.

It’s the ultimate pick-me-up serum for eyes; just ask the product’s other fans Blake Lively and Victoria Beckham.

Designed to heal, nourish and reduce the appearance of fine lines, this is one beauty product no girl should be without!

Get yours now from kimia.co.uk and Selfridges to enhance your natural sparkle

By Katie Moss