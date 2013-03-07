REVEALED! Cameron Diaz's favourite lip product

Ever wondered what lip-tastic Cameron Diaz paints her pout with? Enter Glominerals Lip Crayons...

Every A-lister needs a winning smile. Then there's Cameron Diaz and her perfect pout which always leaves us green with envy.

Any mention of a red carpet event and she paints her pout in bright, bold shades to top off her pearly whites.

And news just hit InStyle HQ that one of her current favourites are the Glominerals Lip Crayons, £14.95.

With a rainbow of colours to choose from, including these spring sorbet shades, there's every colour Cameron could possibly want.

The chunky pencil and sheer texture allows you to slick them on - no mirror required and in a flash.

Call 020 7491 0150 to find your nearest Glomineral's beauty booty.

By Alice Ripman