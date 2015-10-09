Win REN’s Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial With #InStyleVIP

To celebrate the gorgeous REN skincare gift that’s free with our November issue (all the details about that here) we’re teamed up with REN to give ten of our lucky readers the chance to win a new and must-have skincare product. Want to know what it is? Of course you do…

We’re giving you the chance to add REN’s latest launch to your bathroom cabinet – their Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial, worth £32. Using a unique complex this transformational product works overnight to help enhance the skin’s natural nightly renewal processes.

It’s suitable for all skin types – so those of you with sensitive skin can definitely add this to your skincare routine. It’s unique complex of actives (including the holy grails of skincare Glycolic and Lactic Acid) delivers a 3-phase treatment while you sleep that gently renews the skin, boosts skin cell vitality and infuses skin with plumping moisture so you wake up with brighter, smoother and softer skin.

All you have to do is apply 2-3 pumps of the product at night onto clean skin (FYI If using with other products, apply after your serum but before your moisturiser). Then you can slip into your pjs and get right into bed. A transformational product that works whilst you sleep? Now that’s beauty we can get on board with…

Want to get your hands on REN’s Wake Wonderful Night-Time Facial? Just keep your eyes on our Twitter feed and retweet the #InStyleVIP post to be in with a chance of winning this must-have product.

Oh and did we mention that you can now get 20% off your next REN purchase until 30 November?

