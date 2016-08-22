Red Alert: How To Do Kristen Stewart's Red Smokey Eye

Kristen Stewart totally coordinated her eyes with the red carpet at Cannes

Just when you thought Kristen Stewart couldn’t get any cooler right now (platinum blonde bob, tick), she goes and pulls off the quirkiest eye make-up colour going.

Enter ‘that’ red eye moment. Nope, not a result of hayfever or bad photography, but a serious dose of haute goth make-up.

Kristen coordinated her eyelids with the red carpet at Cannes for the screening of Personal Shopper and it was anything but subtle… Think bold, burgundy shadow swept around her entire eye. We’re obsessed, and also slightly miffed we’ve spent so long covering up our under-eye redness…

The trick to K-Stew’s rouge statement? ‘She’s nailed the red eye look by paring everything else back,’ says Nilofar Mussa of Illamasqua’s artistry team.

‘It’s important to keep the rest of your make-up understated for a clean and polished look.’ Note Kristen virtually bypassed the mascara wand and liner for a major focus on the red. Clever.

K-Stew may be pioneering the red eye look on the red carpet but we first eyed up the trend backstage at SS16. Think SUPER-bold at Anthony Vaccarello (as above) through to clean, ‘refined red’ at Phoebe English.

Emma Roberts also did the red eye, red carpet thing (sorry, K-Stew), albeit in a less punchy, darker hue earlier this year.

Want to do red eye - without looking like you’ve been watching The Notebook? Illamasqua’s Nilofar Mussa reveals five ways to do red the right way:

1. Conceal real redness

‘Red eyeshadow will pick up any pink/red tones in the skin, so a well-concealed base is essential.’

2. The right red

‘Choosing the right tone of red for your skintone is a must. Rust and terracotta shades work best on paler and pink undertone complexions. Brighter, cherry reds work beautifully on olive and deeper skintones.’

Try Illamsqua Powder Eye Shadow in Daemon, £16.50 or Kryolan Eye Shadow Matt in SM, £7.50

3. Go bold

‘Colour block by encapsulating the whole eye with your red of choice and blend around the edges for a simplistic but statement eye.’

4. Matchy-matchy?

‘If you want to be even more daring, team your statement red eyes with a bold lip – the key is to keep your colour choices harmonious.’

5. Own it

‘This look is not for the faint-hearted so you need to wear it with confidence.’

