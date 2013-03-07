Rachel Weisz named as new face of L'Oreal Paris!

Gorgeous Brit actress Rachel Weisz is the new global ambassador for top beauty brand L'Oreal Paris

L'Oreal Paris have snapped up Brit beauty Rachel Weisz to be their global spokesmodel, with her first campaign for the new RevitaLift Anti-wrinkle & Firming Day Cream launching in early December.

BEST BEAUTY BUYS THIS WEEK

With a flawless complexion, stunning skintone and impeccable style, Rachel was selected by L'Oreal for: 'Her captivating beauty and natural charm.'

A real English Rose, Rachel already has model credentials having been the face of iconic British fashion label Burberry!

Joining the likes of Cheryl Cole, Diane Kruger, Freida Pinto and Evangeline Lily, Rachel will be the face of all markets apart from America.

MORE RACHEL WEISZ PICS

It's been a stellar year for the actress who celebrated winning a coveted Laurence Olivier award for her theatre performance in A Streetcar Named Desire, and her new film The Whistleblower recently debuted at the Toronto Film Festival receiving great critical acclaim!

MORE BEAUTY NEWS

By Tara Gardner