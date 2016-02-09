How To Look Red Carpet Ready When You're Up Against The Clock

Match your make-up to your deadline. These are the looks to go for if you want to get ready in 15, 30, or 60 minutes flat

When you're up against the clock, don't be over-ambitious with your make-up. Nobody likes a chronically late person - or smudged mascara...

This week's InStyle BAFTA party was the ideal event to put time pressured make-up to the test. Picture the scene: our office transformed into an explosion of hairspray, lipstick and face powder. Oh, and p.s., we were ALL on time for the red carpet. Check out our beauty team posing below.

Going out out? We've got the looks to go for when clock watching is everything. Bobbi Brown pro artist Amy Conway has these timely tips. Start your stopwatch...

You have: 15 minutes

"When you've got 15 minutes or less to get ready, a swipe of bold lipstick adds instant drama to any look," Amy says.

1. Start by creating a smooth canvas for your lipstick: apply lip balm and blot with tissue for a hydrated finish.

2. Apply a rich lip formula using a lip brush for extra precision.

3. Define the lip with a lip pencil. Smoothly skimming the cupid's bow will give you a rounder, more plump lip shape.

4. Finish your statement lip with a clear gloss for high shine. If you prefer a matte finish, try pressing a little powder over your lip colour.

Luxe Lip Colour, £25, Bobbi Brown

You have: 30 minutes

"If you have half an hour, focus your time on creating a glamorous, luminous glow," Amy suggests.

1. Apply foundation stick to the skin, focusing on areas of redness, like chin, cheeks and around the nose. The key to a luminous glow is to apply enough to cover, but keep it uber-natural.

2. Layer foundation with a sheer powder to get that all-night hold, but concentrate on T-zone, chin and around the nose to maintain a glow on your cheeks.

3. Achieve a strobed finish using highlighting powder - apply with a face blender brush to enhance your bone structure.

4. Finish the look with a structured brow. Apply brow pencil through the brows for a clean, polished look.

Limited Edition Highlighting Palette in Nude Gold, £45, Burberry

You have: 60 minutes

"Lucky enough to have a full hour to get ready? There's no excuse not to rock a full-on smoky eye," says Amy.

1. Create a smouldering eye using an intense shadow you can use to contour the lids.

2. Define the eye by applying a long-wear gel eyeliner at the lashline, and smudge out to create a diffused effect between lashline and crease.

3. Always keep the lashline to the darkest point of the eye. It draws more attention to the eye v's the make-up.

4. Finish with 2-3 coats of black mascara - you can never have too much!

For a bespoke mascara prescription that's created for your lashes only, head over to our sister beauty site Powder.

Pure Color Envy Sculpting Eyeshadow 5-Color Palette, £40 each, Estee Lauder