Project13 Event: Win A Pair Of Tickets To Meet Your Favourite Creators At YouTube HQ

You’ve probably heard about the launch of Project 13 – our very own YouTuber awards. We asked and you let us know which creators inspired you the most this year, from Fleur De Force to Tanya Burr and now we are delighted to announce this year’s winners!
Fleur Bell, Fleur de Force
Outstanding YouTuber Of The Year & Best Getting-Ready Video
Tanya Burr
Best Beauty YouTuber
Tamara Kalinic, Glam And Glitter
Rising Instagram Star
Niomi Smart
Most Inspirational Lifestyle YouTuber
Estée Lalonde
Best Beauty Reviewer
Becky Sheeran, Talk Becky Talk
Best Beauty Collaboration of 2015
Gracie Francesca, Ugly Face Of Beauty
Most Inspiring Role Model
Klaire De Lys
Best Creative Make-Up Tutorials
Robin James, Man For Himself
Rising Men’s Style Star
Louise Pentland, Sprinkle Of Glitter
Best High-Street Fashion YouTuber
Sam & Nic Chapman, Pixiwoo
Most Established Brand
Patricia Bright
Most Innovative Fashion Videos
And now for the best bit, you could meet them at YouTube HQ. Yes, REALLY!
On Tuesday 1st December 2015 we are hosting a Q&A with some of the winners including Fleur De Force, Niomi Smart and Becky Sheeran at YouTube HQ on St Giles High St, London from 4pm until 6pm. Now, tickets for this have sold out but don’t worry because we’ve got a spare pair to giveaway to one lucky reader. If you want to find out what it takes to become a YouTuber and ask them all your burning questions then simply head over to our Twitter @instyle_uk and RT our #Project13 competition tweet to enter.
Terms & Conditions
Entries close at 3pm on Friday 27th November 2015 and you will need to be available to attend between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday 1st December 2015. In the event that the winner is unable to attend there is no alternative prize. Winners will be notified by 4pm on Friday 27th November.