Project13 Event: Win A Pair Of Tickets To Meet Your Favourite Creators At YouTube HQ

You’ve probably heard about the launch of Project 13 – our very own YouTuber awards. We asked and you let us know which creators inspired you the most this year, from Fleur De Force to Tanya Burr and now we are delighted to announce this year’s winners!

Fleur Bell, Fleur de Force

Outstanding YouTuber Of The Year & Best Getting-Ready Video

Tanya Burr

Best Beauty YouTuber

Tamara Kalinic, Glam And Glitter

Rising Instagram Star

Niomi Smart

Most Inspirational Lifestyle YouTuber

Estée Lalonde

Best Beauty Reviewer

Becky Sheeran, Talk Becky Talk

Best Beauty Collaboration of 2015

Gracie Francesca, Ugly Face Of Beauty

Most Inspiring Role Model

Klaire De Lys

Best Creative Make-Up Tutorials

Robin James, Man For Himself

Rising Men’s Style Star

Louise Pentland, Sprinkle Of Glitter

Best High-Street Fashion YouTuber

Sam & Nic Chapman, Pixiwoo

Most Established Brand

Patricia Bright

Most Innovative Fashion Videos

And now for the best bit, you could meet them at YouTube HQ. Yes, REALLY!

On Tuesday 1st December 2015 we are hosting a Q&A with some of the winners including Fleur De Force, Niomi Smart and Becky Sheeran at YouTube HQ on St Giles High St, London from 4pm until 6pm. Now, tickets for this have sold out but don’t worry because we’ve got a spare pair to giveaway to one lucky reader. If you want to find out what it takes to become a YouTuber and ask them all your burning questions then simply head over to our Twitter @instyle_uk and RT our #Project13 competition tweet to enter.

