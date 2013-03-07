Pro make-up range arrives on the high street!

Find out about the newest make-up products that help to get A-listers front-cover flawless…

As soon as we heard about L'Oreal Paris' new Studio Secrets Professional range we just knew it was going to be a winner! Using the 'behind-the-scenes' know-how of A-list make-up artist James Kaliardos and supermodel Linda Evangelista, just how could they go wrong?

Well...they couldn't! We just love, love, love it! Not only are the products worthy enough to be found in a make-up artist's kit bag, but they're really easy to use! After trying out the whole range, it's hard for us to pick out our favourites, but the pro products like the primers and colour corrector are, once discovered, pretty hard to live without...

Studio Secrets is available from Boots and Superdrug stores now.

By Donna Francis