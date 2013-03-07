Pre-party pampering package alert!

Based in the heart of London’s Mayfair, the Michaeljohn salon has been pampering mecca to the rich and famous for nearly 50 years. To show off their recent luxury refurbishment, they’re offering a fab pampering package to get you party ready this Christmas.

First up is an express party facial using products from the gorgeous BABOR range. The facial finishes with the application of the BABOR Direct Beauty Fluid, which gives skin a real radiance-boost and makes the perfect base for make-up.

Next, false eyelashes of your choice are applied to vamp up your night-time look. Lastly, you’re lead upstairs to the salon where a hair stylist will blow-dry your locks as you desire, whilst a nail technician files, buffs and polishes your nails to perfection.

If this sounds like your idea of pampering heaven, call Michaeljohn on 020 7629 6969. The Party Preparation package costs £115 including false eyelashes application, or £75 without.

By Jessica Tibbits

