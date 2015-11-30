You Can Use This New Beauty Site To Find Your Perfect Kohl Eye Liner

You must have heard about the new beauty site Powder?!

It’s a clever new site that has edited the world’s skincare and make-up offering down to the best beauty products out there. Then, based on your beauty wants and needs, it quickly sorts through this edit and matches you with products that are best suited to you. We’re talking cleansers that work with your skin type PLUS all of your other skin concerns and foundations that compliment your skin tone as well as your budget.

Yes ladies, it’s kind of genius and this week Powder have upped their beauty game by adding kohl eyeliners to their line-up. Putting up with an eyeliner that puts your lids through the same scratchy torture every morning? Ever feel like you’ve mastered the flick only to find that it has inexplicably disappeared without even saying goodbye? And we bet you’ve bought an eyeliner that promised to be the blackest one EVER only to find that it’s actually kind of grey? Yup, we’ve been there too.

But with Powder, you don’t have to put up with any of these eyeliner dramas ever again. All you have to do is head over to thisispowder.co.uk, answer a few quick questions about your beauty self and within SECONDS you’ll be matched to a kohl eyeliner that your peepers will thank you for.

And that’s not all; you can also use Powder to find your perfect shade of red lipstick, the best day moisturiser for your skin type and an eye serum that’ll actually work wonders on your dark circles. And the best bit is that they’re adding to their beauty line-up all the time - we hear that BB creams are coming soon!.

It doesn’t even stop there; Powder is the first beauty site to be completely tailored to you - from the personal product recommendations to the expert tips and tips that accompany each of your beauty matches - Powder is all about beauty that ACTUALLY works for you.

So say goodbye to wasting hours (and pounds) on products that are good but just not right for you and hello to a lifetime of beauty happiness.