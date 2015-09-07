The pocket sized pop star on putting down the bleach bottle, eye make-up and what it’s like to step into Audrey Hepburn’s shoes in the new stage version of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Pixie Lott is a sight for sore eyes. Lounging across the set of her photoshoot for ACUVUE® (she is their new ambassador for the 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE®

Contact Lenses that correct vision and naturally enhance the appearance of eyes – without actually changing eye colour), we quiz her on her beauty insight – pun intended….

The 7 Things Pixie Lott has learned about Beauty…

1. Lipstick and Microphones don’t mix.

‘I can’t wear lipstick when I sing. Loads of women do but for some reason I practically kiss the microphone when I sing – I don’t know why, it’s a habit I’ve always had. I end up rubbing lipstick al over my face. I learnt my lesson years ago when pictures of me come out with lipstick all round my mouth! So I have to put more focus on my eye make-up for performances.’

2. Bleach Limitation

‘I’ve always lived life as a blonde. As I got older it started to go darker, so I had it highlighted and then bleached. I think I’ve been through quite a few different shades before this one... It was Holly at Taylor Taylor salon in Spitalfields, who helped me to get my condition back – she started me using just toner instead of bleach because bleach is so bad for the condition – it’s just made it so much stronger.’

3. You can ‘workout’ a way around botox

‘Surgery hasn’t really crossed my mind yet really. I know people are getting it done younger and younger these day and saying it’s for prevention. I think if it makes you happier and you can do it in a way that’s graceful then go for it. If there is a way of aging more naturally then that’s better. I’ve started doing facial exercises – the younger you start the better and you won’t need any botox!’

4. How to get on with selfies

‘I now think selfies are fun. I used to have a bit of a problem taking them myself and I’m still not 100% comfortable with them. It just always felt like something I wouldn’t naturally do but now that everyone does them and all my follows ask me for them I sort of have to take them. I’m feeling better doing them so they’re becoming easier to take.’

5. Contact lenses are the best no makeup makeup.

‘I’m definitely an eye person – what do they say – they’re the window to your soul? I started wearing glasses when I was about 8 but they would always fall off in my dance classes, when I was spinning around so I got lenses when I was 11 and have worn them ever since. The 1-DAY ACUVUE® DEFINE® ones are great because they actually make your eyes pop and you don’t have to wear much makeup. When I’m just scooting around I pretty much only need to wear mascara. I still love a big ol’ smoky eye but you don’t really need to wear much with them.’

6. You can’t compare yourself to Audrey Hepburn

‘I love Audrey Hepburn but I’m just going to try to bring a bit of myself to the character [Holly Golightly] and play it differently from how Audrey played it – put my own spin on it. We’re doing the play as it was written so it’s a little different anyway. There are so many different sides to her. She has this fancy life as a style icon but her upbringing was completely different. She’s gone from having nothing to eat to being on the other end of the spectrum. Then there is this sad part of her where she doesn’t want to belong to anyone or anything. She’s such an amazing character and I need to do her justice.’

Pixie’s Make-up Must-Haves:

Bumble & Bumble Invisible oil Shampoo (£7.50; bumbleandbumble.co.uk) ‘My hair feels so much stronger after a wash and blowdry with this.’

Laura Mercier Creme Cheek Colour (£21.50; Selfridges.com) ‘I use it on my cheeks and my lips- it’s super quick.’