Perfect Your Waves With These Best-Ever Curling Tongs

Not blessed with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's bouncy locks? Cheat your way to gorgeous waves with our edit of the best curling tongs on offer...

There's no doubt about it; there isn't a more apt party 'do than the tousled wave. A red carpet regular for a reason, the likes of Jessica Alba, Blake Lively and Kate Middleton are always sporting a seriously shiny set of waves that could give even Hollywood's most bygone golden girls a run for their money in the glamour stakes.

For a long time, its been a look that's notoriously hard to recreate at home but now, thanks to a new crop of hair stylers that have hit the beauty shelves, it has never been easier to get in on the tousled action for ourselves.

To save you from wasting your cash and precious time, we've road-tested the hottest curling wands out there to bring you the definitive edit of the stylers guaranteed to give you the tresses you desire. And just in time for the weekend, too.

From bargainous BaByliss to high-tech T3 curlers; meet the best curling tongs that are putting the session stylist's out of business...

BaByliss Boutique Soft Waves Hair Styler, £29.95, John Lewis

A tried-and-tested InStyle favourite, this curler takes BaByliss's iconic pro wand one step further. This premium wand has a longer length barrel to curl more hair in one go and the tourmaline-ceramic coating ensures hair wraps smoothly around the barrel without snagging to give an ultra-smooth, shiny finish to the hair. Oh, and coming in under £30? You definitely can't go wrong...

T3 Body Waver Styling Wand, £125, Net-A-Porter

If you're searching for a styler to give as a gift, you've just found it. Modelled in sleek white with silver accents, this wand is almost as pretty as the waves it creates. ALMOST. The large-size barrel creates big, defined curves, while the high-temperature shield keeps heat distribution uniform to ensure even styling. If the saying 'big hair, don't care' applies to you, this is right up your street...

Cloud Nine Waving Wand, £99.95, CloudNineHair.com

If award-winning is what you're after, this tong makes the cut. Cloud Nine's waving wand is the ultimate tool for creating large textured curls that last all night long (trust us, we've tried...). Plus, it comes with a heat-protective mat and glove to boot, so you don't need to fork out on the safety enhancing extras.

GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand Set, £110, GHDHair.com

No matter your hair strength or length, GHD has a wave styler to suit you. Our pick of the lot has to be this oval-shaped number which is ideal for medium to long length tresses. Putting its years of expert styling to good use, GHD ensure each wand peaks at the optimum curling temperature of 185°C to deliver lasting curls that are form fast and stay locked-in WITHOUT turning your ends to straw...

So, go forth and tong until your heart's content. Need a few pointers? Check out our vid on creating the perfect curls below...