PAMPERING ALERT! The Sanctuary opens three new spas

Phew, after three weeks of running around fashion shows in New York, London and Milan, we need a bit of r&r before hitting Paris. Luckily for us, women-only day spa The Sanctuary has just opened new branches in Cambridge and Richmond, and have another due to open in Bristol later this month.

Known for its well-trained staff and beautiful relaxation areas it’s the perfect place to put your feet up and enjoy a bit of pampering.

We’ll be booking in for the Perfectly Polished Pedicure, £52 for 55 minutes, to restore our feet to their pre-FW state.

By Jess Tibbits

