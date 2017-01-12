How To Wake Up With The Best Hair Ever

Five top hair stylists show us how to wake up with good hair...

Fancy an extra 20 minutes in the bed? Look no further. We spoke to five hair whizzes about what hair products to use overnight to help you wake up with the best hair you've ever had. It’s a Monday morning game changer…

How to… tame crazy tangled curls by Paul Edmonds

Use a cleansing milk and towel dry hair, then take inch wide sections and twist. Tip your head upside down and wrap in a towelling turban. The morning after you'll wake up with soft curls minus the frizz. Just run your fingers through the lengths for soft curly locks.

TRY: Essence Absolue Nourishing Cleansing Milk, £32, Shu Uemura

How to… smooth out of control frizzy hair by Syd Hayes

Apply hair oil onto damp hair to tame frizz, then tie your hair into two side buns to avoid bedhead. Sleep on a silk pillow case, as it smooths everything out. You'll open your eyes to super smooth Hollywood-worthy hair.

TRY: Moisture Seal Hair Oil, £6.99, Charles Worthington

How to… give stubbornly straight hair some texture by Wendy Iles

Tong hair into loose curls, before tying hair into a double knotted ponytail (think Princess Jasmine style). Lift the ponytail up and pin into a bun so you can sleep on it comfortably. By 8am you'll have cool girl hair with natural kinks. Simply shake it out of the bun and comb through.

TRY: Surf Foam Spray, £22, Bumble and Bumble

How to… hit dry frazzled hair with some overnight hydration by James Galvin

Apply an intensive hair mask to wet hair and half rinse out. Let your hair dry naturally and add a styling cream to smooth, then braid your hair tight to your head. The result? Ultra-shiny hair that’s had a much-needed damage detox. Ends still dry? Use a pea sized blob of hair oil on the tips to go super smooth.

TRY: Wonder Overnight Recovery, £20, Percy & Reed

How to… give fine hair some oomph by Neil Moodie, Creative Director of Windle & Moodie

Prep with a volumizing product then blowdry hair upside down. Swap your parting to the opposite side and spray dry shampoo into the roots. The next morning you'll wake up with hair with some serious height. Want extra oomph? Try using mini crimpers on the roots the night before.

TRY: Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full Mousse, £5.99, John Frieda

