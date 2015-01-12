Our 5 Favourite Hair Looks From The Golden Globes – And How To Get Them

Julianne Moore may have scooped Best Actress at last night’s awards, but who deserves a Golden Globe for her hair? From elegant updos to loose waves, we’ve rounded up the best in show from the red carpet

Best Updo – Kate Hudson

Kate lets that stunning white Versace gown take centre stage with an elegant slicked back low bun.

Get The Look:

1. Pull freshly blow-dried hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure with an elastic band.

2. Thread a hair donut through your ponytail and twist hair around it so it’s covered. Secure in place at the base of your ponytail with kirby grips.

3. Warm two drops of GHD’s Smooth Hair Serum (£14.95, www.ghdhair.com) between your palms and run over the finished do for a super shiny finish – it’ll help smooth any flyaways too.

Best Loose Locks – Amal Clooney

Mrs Clooney looks half Audrey Hepburn, half Disney princess in her black custom made Dior gown, ginormous diamond earrings and elbow-length white gloves, accessorised with soft flowing waves.



Get The Look:

1. Blow dry hair with a round-barreled brush for maximum volume, and pull it into a side parting.

2. Split hair into four-inch sections. Wrap each section around a curling tong for about 20 seconds to create loose waves.

3. When you're done curling, tip your head upside down and use your fingers to gently break up the waves. Finish with a generous spritz of L’Oréal Paris’ Elnett Satin Hairspray (£6.60, www.boots.com)

Best Hair Accessory - Salma Hayek

Salma has come over all Spanish senorita with her dark brown locks fixed in place with three white flowers, showing off those jaw-dropping earrings to maximum effect.

Get The Look:

1. Blow dry hair with a round-barreled brush for volume, and use a tail comb to create a deep side parting.

2. Pull the smaller section of hair behind your ear and fix in place with a kirby grip and hair spray.

3. Attach the hair accessory of your choice just above your ear. We love Accessorize’s Rose Flower Clips (£7 for two, www.accessorize.com)

Best Side-Swept Do – Reese Witherspoon

Reese looks all '1930s Hollywood starlet' in her silver Calvin Klein gown and side-swept retro-inspired do.

Get The Look:

1. Blow dry hair and use a tail comb to create a precise deep side parting.

2. Use a wide barreled curling tong to curl five-inch sections of hair.

3. When you have finished curling, brush out your waves using a bristle brush. We love Mason Pearson’s Pocket Bristle Brush (£39.50, www.escentual.com). Pull all your hair around to one side of your neck so it sits on one shoulder, and spray generously with hairspray to keep it in place.

Rex features

Best Bob – Rosamund Pike

That daring Vera Wang dress calls for a statement hair do, and Rosamund nails it with a poker straight asymmetric bob.

Get The Look:

1. Divide freshly blow-dried hair into an off-centre parting.

2. Starting from underneath, carefully straighten your hair in small sections to guarantee a super smooth finish.

3. For a mirror-like shine, finish by spritzing all over with TreSemmé’s Smooth Glossing Spray (£4,www.boots.com)