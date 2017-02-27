The 2017 Oscars Beauty Micro Trends You Have To Try

When Halle Berry hit the red carpet at last night’s Oscars, it wasn’t her embellished Atelier Versace dress but rather her head of bountiful curls that stole the show. Having previously sported short or straightened hair, Halle’s look made a statement: tonight, she’d celebrate her natural hair, pairing it with a copper smoky eye to offset her highlights.

A glance through the red carpet images revealed a similar mood, with a clear message of of individuality underlining the attendees’ beauty efforts be it through berried lips combined with a hazy smoky eye a la Ruth Negga or via barely-there make-up as seen on Jennifer Aniston. That said, three cohesive beauty themes ran through the red carpet looks. Here they are, unpicked:

Retro Beauty

As seen on: Emma Stone, Emma Roberts and Ruth Negga

Get the look: This one’s all about the lip: whether vermillion or burgundy, it’s got to be red and it’s got to be perfectly-applied. Make like pro make-up artists and exfoliate lips first with a scrub (try Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub or an old toothbrush dipped in lip balm and run over the lips) before applying a coat of red, blotting and reapplying for a perfect pout.

Luminous Skin

As seen on: Jessica Biel, Felicity Jones, Alicia Vikander and Naomie Harris

Get the look: United in their lit-from-within complexions, these actresses clearly know that whatever make-up you opt for looks best when applied to beautiful skin. To up your glow factor before a night out, try some gentle exfoliation (we rate Nude Miracle Mask), followed by a moisturising mask (Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask is the go-to for Hollywood’s A-list). If a spot stands in your way, cover it with a concealer that mimics skin - Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage is one of the best.

Cropped Hair

As seen on: Michelle Williams, Ginnifer Goodwin, Viola Davis and Scarlett Johansson

Get the look: Proving that short hair can be every inch as glamorous as tumbling locks, to pull this one off, wear it with confidence. And, if you’re so inclined, a fierce hair accessory.

