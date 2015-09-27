MFW COLOUR TREND ALERT: Tangerine Orange

Can't figure out how to wear orange cosmetics? The Make-up artists in Milan have some tips for you.

The future’s bright... you guessed it, the future in Milan is orange. It may

the colour of EasyJet and marmalade but the fashion capital of Milan has

declared ‘tangerine orange’ as its make-up colour prediction of Spring Summer

2016.

Back in London we saw a lot of peach shades, especially warming up skintones but

that hue has matured into something much brighter in Milan. Now whilst orange

may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the expert make-up artists have been devising

ways to make this citrus palette accessible to everybody.

The Tangerine Eye At Giamba

‘They’re cool girls who aren’t really interested in makeup but just want a

gesture of colour’ said makeup artist Val Garland of the colourful washes over

models’ eyelids and brows at Giamba. ‘It’s very very soft – almost as if she’s

out at a club and the neon light from the dancefloor is causing a colour on her

face.’ There was no specific structure to the application; it was a sheer wash

on fresh skin and absolutely no mascara. Garland was adding a little shine to

the cheekbones using MAC Extra Dimension Eyeshadow in Lunar.

The Orange Brow

The key to making this graphic shape work was to keep the density dialled down

low. Any opacity and you would have ended up looking like one of the teenage

ninja mutant turtles. Not so fashion daaarling. The shape followed the line of

ski goggles – or more technically known as the orbital bone and Tom Pecheux use

Tomato Tomato – a shade from the MAC SS16 Forecast palette.

Read all about how make-up artist Tom Pecheux created this look here

The Citrus Moodboard at Sportmax

This was the funkiest (and most random) moodboard that we spotted backstage in

Milan. Citrus with monochrome – so chic!

The Golden Peach Face Tan at Etro

Charlotte Tilbury was back on her tan mission again at Etro SS16 but this was

far from a ‘you’ve been tangoed’ situation. She was using the new (and not yet

launched!) Peach and Gold Strobe Creams from MAC over the high planes of the

face like the cheekbones and down the centre of the nose as well as bronze

washes over the eyes. ‘These warm metallics are a bit of a trend at the

moment,’ Tilbury predicted ‘they are dreamy, ethereal but wearable colours.’

Where do we sign up??