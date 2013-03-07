OPI teams up with celebs for the launch of their brand new nail collections!

OPI collaborates with Katy Perry and Justin Bieber for their very own personalised nail collections to get us ready for the party season!

Just when we thought OPI couldn't treat us to any MORE fab colours, the cool nail polish brand has teamed with some of the hottest stars including Justin Bieber to bring out a new range of shades!

The teenage superstar is launching the One Less Lonely Girl collection, through Nicole by OPI, which features six shades inspired by his fun-loving hits and adorable personality.

THE LATEST BEAUTY NEWS

Katy Perry’s collection is set to feature four colours inspired by her latest album Teenage Dream, and includes a Black Shatter top coat formula to create a cracked pattern, perfect for the pop diva's iconic rock chick look. After bearing images of hubby Russel Brand on her nails at the MTV Music Awards and frequently updating her Twitter account with her nail art, we're sure the singer is set to be the next nail-icon!

And for all sport lovers out there, tennis superstar Serena Williams is ready to brighten up nails with her new range the Glam Slam collection. Teaming up with OPI, Serena will launch a new pair of nail shades at the start of every tournament of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, adding a little glam to the courts!

Justin will be releasing six of his shades in time for Christmas, Katy’s range will hit salons in January 2011 and Serena’s nail collection will be available from January, May, June and August 2011. It looks like we’ll be spoilt for nail shades heading into the new year!

By Asha Joneja

