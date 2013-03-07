Olivia Wide unveils new Revlon make-up collection

by: Joanna Cross
7 Mar 2013

Revlon brand ambassador Olivia Wilde worked up a frenzy in New York to reveal new eye make-up collection

Hollywood stunner Olivia Wilde worked a poppy-hued Lanvin silk top teamed with a polka dot Marc Jacobs skirt to unveil the newest addition to the Revlon brand at The Lamb’s Club in New York City.

Simply stunning with her trademark feline flick and a shimmer of purple over the eye, Olivia finished off her ladylike look with classic YSL pumps and a turquoise House of Lavande ring.

Speaking of her role as a Revlon brand ambassador, Olivia has said: “[I’ve] always admired Revlon and their commitment to giving women the confidence and tools they need to feel beautiful, both inside and out.”

