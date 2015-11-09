Olivia Palermo's Best Beauty Secret For Less Than A Big Mac? Ummmm…YES

Never one to have a hair out of place, style icon and InStyle girl crush Olivia Palermo let InStyle's Acting Beauty Editor Katie Service in on her secrets to beauty multi-tasking and her ultimate hair weapon that's less than three quid…

We hear you’re a bit of a neat freak. Are you super organised with your beauty stash?

‘Yes, my bathroom is very tidy. I always say, if your things are in chaos, then your life will feel chaotic. I can’t live like that. Plus, I’m away so much, my beauty bits are always packed up, so I don’t often have everything laid out in my bathroom. I travel very organised – I put most of my things in my hold luggage, but in my carry-on I always take my jewellery and in-flight beauty products.’

Do you find it easy to keep up your regime when you’re jet-setting?

‘When I’m holidaying in the sun, I always wear SPF and a hat. As a general rule I’m religious about manicures and that doesn’t change when I’m travelling. I always have my nails done in a nail bar every four to five days – I’m very strict about that – and I maintain my pedicure, too, even during winter when nobody can see my toes. It makes me feel ready for the day, and I always match my fingers to my toes.

My mother always taught me not to leave the house until you’re fully dressed – make-up, nails and everything. I never leave home without a moisture-rich lipstick – you never know when you might need to top-up.’

What about gels?

‘My policy on gels is based on location. I like them, but you have to be careful about having them when you’re travelling. Not every nail salon in Europe has them so you can’t always get them taken off and can end up with bad chips. I’ve got to know a handful of amazing salons in France and Italy that I always try to visit during fashion weeks.’

Do you ever get bored spending all that time in a salon?

‘I do spend a long time having my hair and make-up done, especially on set, but I’m never sitting around all day twiddling my thumbs. It’s called multitasking! I’m always on my phone answering emails. I’m fully involved in writing my website. I get sent a lot of products to try, which I love doing but I can’t try everything, so I have some help.’

Your life sounds hectic. do you find time for exercise?

‘I get up at 5.30am every day to work out. It’s tough at first, but you get used to waking up that early and it makes you feel great – you get a longer day and can be even more efficient. When I'm travelling, I always go to the gym in my hotel and do free weights. At home, I love Bikram yoga and FlyBarre, which uses resistance weights.’

You’re known for your enviable hair (understatement – you’re our total hair crush). Do you have any beauty problem areas?

‘Thank you. I wash and blow-dry my hair every day, and I always carry a little can of L’Oréal Elnett with me – it’s my beauty staple. I keep my colour pretty much the same, although I have been more blonde in the past. I do have really sensitive skin, and I'm lucky to have a team of make-up artists and facialists who all know about my skin. I have seen the same dermatologist, Dr Dennis Gross, since I was 11 years old, and I use all his products.

It’s important to look after your skin and find out more about it. A trick that I’ve learned is to always put my own moisturiser on before I leave the house – that way, the make-up artist won’t need to use a product I’m not used to on my skin. I’m definitely a shower person – not a bath person. I always use a Clarisonic brush to clean my face. It’s changed my entire world!’

Do you have a beauty icon?

‘I get inspired by people around me, pictures I see and things I read. London is my favourite fashion capital, the designers are so innovative and the shows are usually on time – unlike Milan and Paris. For Fashion Week, a rouge-noir nail is perfect, I love my Ciaté London’s Napa Valley shade. But most of all, I think you just have to be yourself.’