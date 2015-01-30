Olivia Palermo Has Landed An *Insanely* Cool New Job

Olivia Palermo is some lady, isn't she? As well as having stellar personal style that just won't quit she's also got one of the biggest fashion blogs in the world, is a bonefide FROW staple, jets around the globe doing charity work and the such like and has a handsome hubby to boot.

Now, however, she can also say that she has one of the coolest job titled we've ever heard of as its just been announced that OP is set to take up the role as Guest Creative Director at cult nail art brand Ciate London.

What. A. Job!

So, what's her new job actually going to entail? We're glad you asked... The 28-year-old style consultant and writer will be challenged with creating four limited edition collections featuring bespoke colours, glittering finishes and chic packaging. In short, a walk in the park for someone with so much fashion clout.

Speaking of her exciting new role, OP was clearly delighted at the prospect: 'I'm so thrilled to be working with Ciaté London as Creative Director for 2015, bringing to life my ideas for colour cosmetics for the first time. I'm an admirer of their innovation, I've enjoyed the creative process and I'm looking forward to the launch of the products coming to life.'

You're not the only one, love.

We all know and love Ciate for their iconic polishes and textures — its caviar nails changed the way we looked at mani's forever! — but come autumn, Olivia's collections will branch out to include a slick lipstick, sexy smoky eye palette and a contouring kit. Talk about a new direction, huh?

As soon as we get a peek at Olivia's first Ciaté collection, we'll let you know. Until then, you may want to take a look at this for some major mani inspo.

Happy painting!