Fabric Lips And Metallic Tears, The Boldest Beauty Looks From NYFW

Here's your definitive guide to the boldest makeup looks from NY

While there was no shortage of pretty hair and make-up moments on the New York Fashion Week AW17 runways to bookmark for inspiration, there were also a number of looks that only brave souls would dare try at home. From Thom Browne’s wool cut-out lips to Christian Siriano’s heavy metal glitter tears, we’ve rounded up the craziest hair and makeup we saw at the NYFW shows.

Jeremy Scott

According to Jeremy Scott, if you’re going to cry, your tears might as well be gold.

Prabal Gurung

Who says eyeliner can only be drawn on your lash lines? At Prabal Gurung runway makeup legend Diane Kendal applied bold strokes of technicolour eyeliner above the lids.

Christian Soriano

There were even more tears at fashion week on the Christian Soriano runway. This time, with a copy heavy metal effect.

The Blonds

Inspired by the upcoming film The Mummy, the hair at The Blonds mimicked strips of fabric that were used in ancient Egypt to mummify the deceased.

Tadashi Shoji

Glitter lips may be NSFW, but if you love to sparkle and are brave tough, a swipe of glitter on your lower lash line is a solid alternative.

Chromat

Emerging from a dip in the pool has never looked so badass thanks to the wet look hair, smudgy cobalt-winged eyeliner, and the face jewellery at Chromat.

Adam Selman

Usually a haphazard top knot is our go-to look for chilling with a glass of wine, but if you’re a model in the Adam Selman show, the look is runway-appropriate.

Eckhaus Latta

The paint-splattered faces at Eckhaus Latta wouldn’t look out of place hanging at an art gallery next to a Jackson Pollock piece.

Vfiles

If you have the skills to master a cat eye, you’re ready to move on to a negative space liner look as seen at VFiles.

Thom Browne

Thanks to strips of woven fabric, Thom Browne’s show gave a whole new meaning to bold brows and lips.

Anna Sui

The makeup at Anna Sui was so wrong it’s right. Although makeup rules dictate wearing a bold eye or lip, makeup legend Pat McGrath gave the models both a cerulean smoky eye and a crimson lip. We guess some rules are meant to be broken.

This article was written by Erin Lukas and first appeared on InStyle.com