Stop Eating This Delicious Snack - And Spread It On Your Hair

File this under further proof that you can spread Nutella onto just about anything. Over in Beirut, Lebanon, the pros over at Salon Abed & Samer have found a whole new use for the spread that doesn't involve eating it by the spoonful (a.k.a. our Friday night activity in front of the TV).

When applied to blonde hair, the Nutella was able to shift any brassy tones down a level to a richer, darker hue. Sounds weird, but the team has the evidence documented via Instagram video.

We've heard whispers that coffee or tea can help deepen colour when applied to your strands, but Nutella is a definite first.

Everyone's favourite chocolate-hazelnut concoction wasn't the sole culprit behind the new colour—in one video, additional foils, likely housing hair dye were seen, while a whipped cream-esque product was used in another.

Watch the technique in action in the videos below.

The original version of this story by Marianne Mychaskiw appeared on InStyle.com.