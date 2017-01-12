Nina Dobrev Chopped off Her Hair Because New Year, New ‘Do 

While some New Years resolutions take time to see results, the instant gratification that is a new haircut or color is unmatchable, so we get it. And apparently so does Nina Dobrev because the actor just cut off all her hair, debuting a fresh, choppy lob on Instagram.

If you’ve followed Nina Dobrev from her early Vampire Diaries days, you know she pretty much always has long, layered brunette hair, so this change is no teeny-tiny trim. And while Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin's lobs were faux, this is the real deal.

The haircut was done by Nine Zero One Celebrity Hairstylist Riawna Capri, who also regularly tends to the locks of Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens.

The layered, wavy lob is something of a specialty for Capri, as she wears a shorter version of the cut herself and has given it to other celebrities like Emma Roberts.

Nina introduced her new look at European premiere of xXx: Return of Xander Cage, as well as on Instagram with the caption "New year. New Do(brev).”

We applaud her for her wittiness and the hairstyle.

This article was written by Victoria Moorhouse and first appeared on InStyle.com