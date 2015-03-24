Nicole Scherzinger's £5 Secret To Glowing Skin

Nicole Scherzinger has got that lit-from-within luminous skin look well and truly nailed and now (to our delight) she’s revealed the beauty product that she swears by to keep her complexion on point. Plus (*spoiler alert*) you don’t need an A-list budget to get in on the action.

As far as beautiful skin goes, we hail Nicole Scherzinger as the queen of radiance, so when we heard that you could pick up the pop superstar’s secret to a perfect complexion for a bargainous £5 we were ready to run out and stockpile.

And it turns out that it’s not hard to get involved as Nicole’s wonder product is in fact available to pick up from your local supermarket: “My favourite skincare treat is raw coconut oil,” says Nicole. “My aunt extracts it from her coconut tree in Hawaii and sends it to me in jars. It’s anti-bacterial and super-hydrating; you can use it on your body and your face.”

Not only is coconut oil ultra-nourishing and gentle on sensitive skin, it’s also really affordable. So if you don’t happen to have an aunt in Hawaii (nope, us neither), then you can pick up Biona’s Organic Raw Virgin Coconut Oil for just £4.75 (ocado.com).

Plus, coconut oil is a great multi-tasker. You can use it as a cleansing balm, body moisturiser, hand cream or hair treatment. Our favourite way to use it is to apply a thick layer as a facemask, leaving it on for half an hour before removing with a warm flannel to reveal A-list worthy skin.

Feeling inspired to jump on the coconut oil bandwagon? We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch (excuse the pun) to add to your shopping basket:

RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream, £12.60, urbanretreat.co.uk

Hurraw Coconut Lip Balm, £3.99, lovelula.com

Neal's Yard Organic Coconut Oil, £9, nealsyardremedies.com

OGX Coconut Milk Shampoo, £6.99, boots.com

Burts Bees Coconut Foot Creme, £12.99, burtsbees.co.uk

Dr Jackson's Coconut Melt, £10, liberty.co.uk

Want to take things to the spa? Treat yourself to a coconut oil facial by skin supremo Sherron Holder-Culver using Jax Coco products at the Chelsea-based health and wellness space SP&Co (£125 for 60 minute treatment, spandco.co.uk). It's what coconut dreams are made of.

