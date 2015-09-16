NYFW SS16 Beauty Report -The Looks You Need To See

Yesterday was all about a rush of blood to the lips at Oscar de la Renta's Romantic show

Carnation Red Lips at Oscar De La Renta

Welcome to the Spanish bullrings my niñas. Please note the Mask of Zorro worthy Crimson red lips, inspired by the deep red carnations traditionally thrown into the bullring, and the distinctly flamenco centre parting complete with romantic flyaways. Olay! And finally, a beautiful pop of colour has come out of New York’s so-far-so-safe beauty mantra.

Rex

DVF's 70s Barbie Beauty

Glowing skin, butterfly-inspired turquoise eyes, soft, side swept waves and frosted candy pink lips were the order of the day for Diane Von Furstenburg's 70s Barbie holidaying in Hawaii style collection. Hitting us with a much-needed injection of glamour and actual hair and makeup (thank god!) DVF's model army brought retro glamour back to the runway.

Kendall, Gigi and Jourdan all rocked ultra-thick brushed out waves courtesy of Orlando Pita for TRESemme. After blowdrying gel into hair, Pita curled and pinned models' locks before brushing out at the ends, sweeping to the side and pinning with flowers bought from a shop in Ibiza that he stuck onto clips from Walmart. Think vintage Jerry Hall poolside glamour meets 70s disco but with a flatter top to keep the hair looking modern. Well of course.

Inspired by Studio 54, butterflies and a pre-Raphaelite painting bought by Diane herself, makeup maestro Pat McGrath applied blue shimmer close to the lash line before blending out to a green shadow, lashing on tons of mascara and giving cheeks a glow with a rosy blush.

Givenchy's Epic Face Jewellery

SS16's progression from last season's gothic face bling, this time Riccardo Tisci took things to the next level. Models' faces dripped with gold jewels and head-covering plated armour - if we were to dress up as a medieval beatified knight, this might just be the exact look we'd go for.

As per last season, skin was kept eerily bare, as if the models' bling-encrusted faces were just like this when they woke up. Created by the legendary Pat McGrath (well who else would come up with neo-Victorian face jewels?), all we can say is this must have been heavy.

Want a bespoke recommendation of beauty products chosen specifically for your skin type? Beauty matchmaker Powder can help.

Opening Ceremony's Checkerboard Nails

An idyllic garden, a flash mob dance and graphic checkerboard nails meant Opening Ceremony's SS16 show was a hit. Using the SS16 prints as a starting point, Naomi Yasuda created stick on falsies by painting small squares of Scotch tape. Well who's got the time for hand painting these days anyway??

Hood By Air's Anti-Contouring

We've all seen the Kim K's pre-blending contour selfie and clearly Hood By Air have too as their SS16 makeup played on 2015's obsession with contouring. Deliberately 'forgetting' the last step, MAC's Inge Grognard left streaks of orange, white and grey makeup unblended.

Forget Hollywood illusion, this was all about highlighting (pardon the pun) just how concerned we are with altering our face shape and questioning how far we're willing to go for perfection.

Creatures Of The Wind's Winged Eye

Created by Aaron de Mey for NARS, Creatures Of The Wind's extreme winged eye was pure rock and roll. 'The look was inspired by Siouxsie Sioux. She always had a very strong eye look - it had the same spirit but was applied differently each time.

The look is very eclectic with a lot of layering which plays off the layering in the collection. It's punk, tough looking. I loved the richness of the gold against the toughness of the black. It's an updated, modernised take on eyeliner.'

Prabal Gurung's Buttercup Nails

Buttercup yellow and white nails stole the show at Prabal Gurung. Recreate the look by applying two coats of Sally Hansen's yellow 'Mums The Word' varnish before using a striping brush in white varnish to create curved swoops across random nails for a feminine silhouette.

Jeremy Scott's Bardot Beehives, Candy Coloured Nails and Painted On Eyelashes

Never one to stray too far from his age-old inspiration, namely Barbie, Jeremy Scott sent a troupe of perfectly coiffed, intergalactic Go-Go girls down the runway. Clad in over the top Bardot-inspired beehive wigs, painted on dolly lashes and pastel peach lips, it was a not entirely unexpected 'more is more' approach from the designer.

The best bit? Commitment to the cause. Gigi rocked down the catwalk in no less than two bleach blonde wigs. Well a girl's got to change it up from time to time.

Strictly speaking there were five ‘candy colour’ shades on the nails at Jeremy Scott but the blue (‘No More Room For The Blues’) was the only one that had been especially made for the show. Each pop art-inspired nail was ‘super super shiny’ as a nod to the plastic-fantastic shoes in the collection and each nail had a hand-painted fake highlight or sparkle like the ones you see in cartoons.

3.1 Phillip Lim's Sparse Turquoise Eyes And Hair Nets

“Organic New Romanticism” was Nars make-up artist Francelle Daly’s description of the look at Phillip Lim. If you’re wondering what the heck that means it’s a bit Boy George, a bit Steve Strange but with a modern ease to it. “Turquoise blue is a shade that most people tend to be a bit scared of if they’re going down the blue route,” says Francelle.

“It’s a bit more unconventional but it actually works really well on lots of different skintones.” She applied the eyeliner to the outer half of the upper eyelid and the inner quarter of the lower lashline for a ‘negative space’ effect that felt ultra cool but ultra wearable.

Jenny Packham's Blue Eyes And Red Lip

Blue eyeshadow? Again?? Yup, prepare to embrace the 80s ladies, blue eyeshadow is officially back. It’s couture rock ‘n roll” said Laura Mercier make-up artist Talia Sparrow of the PJ Harvey-inspired blue eye at Jenny Packham. “Imprecision is the key here – it’s a ticked up wing but I’m letting the natural oils of the lid determine where it goes so each girl is slightly different.”

She complimented her custom-blended blue with a slash of matte red on the lips for a show-stopper of a look.