Win A Neal's Yard Remedies Beauty Hamper Worth £140 With #InStyleVIP

To celebrate the gorgeous Neal’s Yard Remedies body lotions that are free with our October issue (all the details here) we’re giving away an exclusive bath beauty hamper and you could be the lucky reader to win it.

Here’s what’s included in this fabulous prize that’s worth over £140.

Lavender Bath Salts – we love anything that gives us an excuse to spend a few hours in the bath and you’ll definitely want to a soak in this combination of soothing Lavender with naturally cleansing sea salt straight from French salt marshes.

Aromatic Foaming Bath – need to relax after a long day? This soothing aromatherapy blend of lavender, Spanish marjoram and geranium essential oils with a skin conditioning herbal infusion is the perfect for helping you to unwind.

Seaweed & Arnica Foaming Bath - the infusions of mineral-rich seaweed, comfrey and arnica with the addition of pure essential oils of lemon, pine, juniper and lavender are the perfect combination for easing tired muscles.

Loose Chamomile - nope, we haven’t used it before in our baths before but we’ve heard it helps to both soothe and calm. Plus it’s also great for blondes – it’s as simple as adding it to your bath.

Calming Candle – Who doesn’t love a candle? Especially when it’s packed with soothing rose and geranium essential oils.

Lavender Soap - the humble soap just got an upgrade with English lavender, this particular bar is gently soothing and has a soft scent.

Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Shower gel – this gentle natural cleanser is enriched with a blend of conditioning Fairtrade organic honey from Mexico and Nicaragua, and antioxidant-rich Fairtrade rooibos extract, to leave skin velvety soft, refreshed and decadently fragranced. We’ll take two please…

Rosemary & Cedarwood Hair Treatment - This special, deep conditioner stimulates the scalp and revitalises lacklustre hair. The best bit? It is particularly good for weather and style damaged locks.

Nourishing Lavender Shampoo & Conditioner – A gentle creamy shampoo and conditioner with nourishing jojoba and calendula to enrich and volumise fine hair and soften unruly curls.

Rose & Pomegranate Bath Oil – oils are having a moment and you should definitely be adding it to your bath routine as well as your skincare routine. Add to water for a beautifully fragrant, deeply indulgent experience to help you restore balance to mind and body.

Love the sound of this as much as we do? Then find out how to enter below…

Plus, this month you can also get 20% off your next Neal’s Yard Remedies purchase. To claim your discount just complete the voucher on page 187 of our October issue and present the whole page in store or use INSTYLE2015 at the check-out at nealsyardremedies.com. For all the details click here.

Terms & Conditions

To enter, all you have to do is follow @instyle_uk on Twitter and retweet the #InStyleVIP tweet, good luck! The competition ends at midnight on Friday 4th September and the winners will be picked at random. UK addresses only. Prize may differ from image shown.