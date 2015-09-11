Win A Neal’s Yard Remedies Beauty Hamper Worth Over £130 With #InStyleVIP

Perfect your skin from head to toe with this fabulous beauty hamper…

To celebrate the gorgeous Neal’s Yard Remedies body lotions that are free with our October issue (all the details here) we’re giving away an exclusive body beauty hamper and today you could be the lucky reader to win it!

Here’s what included in this gorgeous giveaway…

Rosemary & Elderflower Shower Gel – the perfect partner for your morning shower, the blend of rosemary, lemon and pine oils create a fresh scent that not only smells fabulous but will also leave your skin feeling super soft thanks to the herbal infusions of elderflower and chamomile to condition the skin.

Jasmine & Ylang Ylang Body Oil – oils are definitely having a moment s what better way to lock in moisture than with easily absorbed body oil. Enriched with Fairtrade apricot kernel oil it leaves the skin velvety soft and decadently fragranced.

Bee Lovely Body Butter – this rich, creamy body butter naturally nourishes skin all over – whilst helping to save the bees!

Seaweed Salt Scrub – this detoxifying and exfoliating body scrub is packed full of black pepper, grapefruit and ginger essential oils to help tone the skin, plus it’s also formulated with a mineral-rich seaweed infusion.

Body Brush – celebrities and models swear by them for tackling cellulite and this one is the cream of the crop – formulated with natural bristles it gently (but effectively) exfoliated the skin and stimulates circulation.

Garden Mint & Bergamot Hand Cream – we’re huge fans of these hand creams as they deeply nourishes, moisturise and softens plus they smell gorgeous, think freshly picked garden mint with a zesty hit of bergamot essential oil.

Nourishing Melissa Hand Polish - there’s no need to limited exfoliating just to your face, the power of argan and rosehip seeds combined with cooling aloe vera and rejuvenating oils of lemon, frankincense and melissa are the answer to smooth and revitalised t hands.

Pumice Foot Scrub – dare to bare your feet with this exfoliating peach seed and pumice foot scrub that combines softening mallow and cleansing ginger mint to freshen and smooth.

Comfrey and Mallow Foot Balm – the combincaiton of soothing comfrey, softening marshmallow combined, nourishing almond and wheatgerm are the solution for nurturing tired feet.

So basically that’s everything need to keep your skin feeling (and smelling) gorgeous from head to toe. Are we jealous of the lucky reader who gets her hands on this? Never…

