Natalia Vodianova Reveals Her Best Kept Beauty Bag Secrets (And The Products She Actually Uses)

Model, mum and ownder of those brows, Ms Vodianova reveals how she puts the 'super' into supermodel...

First up – four kids. So, they’re in a crèche while you spend day and night in a gym, right?

‘Ha! No. I guess I’ve been lucky, as I didn’t really do anything for the three years leading up to having Maxim [her fourth child] – I guess falling in love kept me fit. After I had him, someone recommended Pilates, as it rebuilds all the muscles in your inner core, and now I completely love it. I do it about once or twice a week, and it’s probably the best thing I’ve done for my body.’

That sounds very low maintenance for a supermodel. Do you take the same approach to beauty?

‘Absolutely. Apart from religiously cleansing and moisturising my skin day and night, and going to Leonor Greyl every couple of weeks to get my hair done, I don’t have a complex beauty routine. I never do masks or go to spas, and I prefer to do my own make-up for red-carpet events.’

Doing your own make-up for the red carpet is impressive – but the test is, can you contour?

‘I’m a contour pro – I do it all the time! The trick is to always add a bit of blusher. That really chiselled look is fine for pictures, but for real life I find it a little weird. So, I always apply a touch of blusher on top of my cheekbones, just under the eye – it really helps create the look of high cheekbones. Just make sure the blusher doesn’t imitate the shape of the contour – it should be round and small, and never too close to the nose.’

Ok, you were right about being a contouring pro. any tips for getting supermodel locks?

‘I had long hair right at the beginning of my career, then it all got ruined, but now it’s better than ever before as I’ve been having B Pantene Biotin injections. It’s worked wonders for my hair – it’s crazy how much it’s grown. Obviously, when you’re pregnant you have amazing hair, but after giving birth you lose it all, as there’s no more of that pregnancy magic – that’s when I decided to give nature a helping hand.’

Vitamin shots? Ouch. Speaking of ouch, please tell us you never touched those brows?

‘No, luckily my grandmother stopped me. It’s so funny, because she actually caught me starting to pluck them when I was about 14 or 15 and said, ‘Stop it, those eyebrows are one of the most important things in your life.’ At the time, I couldn’t understand why she was so bothered, but it was almost like a slap in the face – in a good way – and I haven’t touched them since.’

Is there anything you can’t leave the house without, beauty-wise?

‘Not really, as I travel so much that I just get on with it. But I do like to spritz a bit of perfume before I go out – my favourite right now is Calvin Klein’s Euphoria.’

Natalia’s Must-Haves

Face Value

‘The first time I tried Guerlain Super Aqua-Crème Day Cream, £73, it was like a marriage made in heaven – I’ve been using it for years now.’

Inner Strength

‘When I’m not having B Pantene Biotin injections, I’ll take it in supplement form instead. Especially after creating my latest work of art – [my son] Maxim.’

Soft Focus

‘I always do some sort of smudgy eye if I’m going out, and Charlotte Tilbury Rock ‘N’ Kohl pencils, £19 are fantastic.’

Scent Boost

‘My fragrance tastes have changed with age, but Calvin Klein Euphoria, £30 is so lovely and fresh – it’s like a little pick-me-up.’

Sun Sense

‘I’ve had to be more careful with my skin since having children, as it reacts to the sun much quicker. I’ve now started getting freckles and pigmentation, so I use La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios XL 50+, £12.37.’

Tress Tamers

‘I swap my hair products around depending on what it needs, but I always use Philip Kingsley’s Re-Moisturizing Shampoo (£17, philipkinglsey.co.uk) after I’ve been using lots of styling products. I also love Christophe Robin Cleansing Milk, £31.’