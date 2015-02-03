Naomi Campbell's Make-Up Artist Tells Us How To Get Her InStyle BAFTA Party Look

Lancôme's Alex Babsky was responsible for Naomi's smoky, sultry look for last night's fashion bash. Here's how he created it.

'I wanted to create some drama with Naomi's make-up without it becoming too "fussy",' Lancôme UK Ambassador for Make-up Alex Babsky told us about creating Naomi Campbell's InStyle BAFTA party look last night.

'We opted for softly smudged "rock-y" eyes; I lined her eyes with a black khol pencil, smudging it up over her eyelids then laid the deepest colour from Hypnôse palette DO1 over this.

'I added intensity at the lash line with Liner Plume & finished with Grandiose mascara. I like to create dimension on Naomi's face by using two shades of Foundation: Teint Visionnaire 10 & 12 - one to match the deepest tone in her skin & one to create subtle highlights around the centre of her face.'

The result? An understated sultry look that perfectly suited Naomi's thigh-skimming Emilio Pucci dress. This is a look we'll definitely be trying. Now where do we get those cheekbones...

