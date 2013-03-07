Nail art tips from the experts at InStyle’s Best Beauty Awards 2013

Get tips from the nail experts on the best trends, products and colours…

The industry’s best beauty experts descended at the Bulgari hotel in Knightsbridge for the 13th annual InStyle Best Beauty Awards. We caught up with Max Factor nail ambassador, Zara Cellik, and UK ambassador for Revlon nails, Jenny Longworth, to get all the latest nail tips and advice...

What are the easiest nail trends to try?

Jenny: This season white nails were huge on the catwalks with models on the Vivienne Westwood Gold Label, Rag & Bone and David Koma catwalks wearing glossy white shades. White nails are pretty easy to recreate at home!

Zara: In terms of nail art, I would say start simple, so leopard print nails are probably the easiest to begin with. I always use a small make-up brush as it’s much easier to paint your nails with.

What are your favourite nail colours for spring?

Zara: Blues are a huge trend for next season, I particularly love the ice blue shades, and if you’re more of a classic girl then navy is your best bet. Be careful when painting as blues tend to bleed!

Jenny: White is my must-have colour for SS13. I also love a flash of neon.

What are your nail hero products?

Jenny: If you want to try the nail art trend at home then I would highly recommended buying Revlon's Mood Candy – it gives an iridescent, multi-dimensional 3D effect. I love it as it doesn’t only look amazing, it’s so easy to use too!

Zara: If you want to avoid chips and want to keep your nails looking glossy and beautiful for longer, than Max Factor’s Glossfinity top coat is a must-buy!

What is the weirdest nail art you’ve been asked to do?

Zara: I’ve been asked to stick chocolate M&M’s on to nails – that was pretty weird!

What is your top nail tip?

Jenny: A great way to fix a split in natural nails is to us a tea bag – honestly! First clip the broken nail as close to the tip of your finger as you can and then cut a tea bag to the size of a small patch that can cover the break in your nails. Paint the nail with a coat of clear nail polish and then place the trimmed tea bag over the broken part of your nail. Then cover the nail with one more coat of nail polish and then paint the tea bag with a coloured polish.

What is your favourite nail shape?

Jenny: Long stiletto nails are still hugely popular, but I definitely see a trend emerging for long, square nails.

Which celebrities have you been working with recently and what styles did they choose?

Zara: I'm about to start working with Jessie J and her moto is the louder the better when it comes to nails! I have also worked with a royal princess who preferred classic, manicured nails.

Watch the video below for more nail tips...