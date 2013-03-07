Moisturise with Helping Hands for Kids Company

They’ve proved their products work now let’s help them prove their pledge. Skincare favourite This Works launches Helping Hands to raise money to provide 2000 Christmas meals for the charity Kids Company.

This Works’ charity initiative Helping Hands gives us two ways to give while we receive.

The first is faithful favourite and award winning hand cream Perfect Hands. It’s been given a new look, with the pink hand print logo, but rest assured it’s the same deeply hydrating natural hand cream inside.

The second, Wish, is a brand new set of minis that includes multipurpose maxi moisturiser Super Lips, Tired Eye Serum and handy handbag cooler spray Quick Spritz.

£1.80 of each product sold will go directly to Kids Company and help transport children that would otherwise be alone at Christmas to a special venue where they can enjoy a festive meal for free.

If you’re super organised, the Helping Hands range would make perfect Christmas presents and stocking fillers, if you’re not then what better way to treat yourself?

By Sarah Smith