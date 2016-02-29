Meet The New Matte Lip That Ruled Backstage at MFW

Ditch the nude lipstick. The power pout was one of Milan's biggest backstage looks

Newsflash: next season’s lip is not for shy and retiring types. You'll find the major trend for mouths is all about look-at-me tones in velvety textures. From Prada cherry to Marni prune pouts, AW16 brings us high drama lip choices.

‘It’s a powerful kind of make-up,’ said Tom Pecheux backstage at Marni where models sported deep, prune lips (drinking straws, mandatory).

He filled in entire mouths with MAC Lip Pencil in Nightmoth, explaining: ‘With a precise lip like this you get far more control with a pencil.’

Tom’s matte obsession took a darker turn at Antonio Marras with blackened ‘kiss of death’ lips.

Sounds tragic; looked pretty magic. Think oxblood red with a dusting of black powder just-so in the middle of the mouth.

So, your shortcut to the Milano velvet mouth? MAC’s Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour was on repeat in pro kitbags at backstages.

Not one but FIVE deep red Retro Mattes were used at Max Mara where models turned make-up artist. Each one got to pick the bold lip tone that best represented them. Eeny, meeney...

READ ALSO: Why It's All About The Model Backstage At Milan Fashion Week

Backstage at Prada, you guessed it, more punchy lips… Pat McGrath layered on a triple helping of different lipstick shades to achieve just the right impact. Prada Red. We want it.

The common denominator with the power lip trend? Raw, fresh skin. ‘With a super-done lip, the focus needs to just be on one element,’ said Terry Barber, who created conker coloured lips at Marco De Vincenzo (90s brown lipstick just got a new twist).

‘A strong lip should be a nod to glamour rather than looking OTT.'

So, prune, conker or cherry? The decision is yours.