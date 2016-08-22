Men's Grooming: 8 Beauty Products We're Totally Stealing For Ourselves

Men's grooming products are officially a thing. From concealer and bronzer, to under eye patches just for the men in our lives, this means only one thing - more products for us to steal from our BFs. Sorry guys, but these are the men's grooming products we'll be nabbing for ourselves. Farewell second makeup bag!

The Cleanser

Ok, it's not strictly a man's product, but Kiehl's Blue Herbal Gel Cleanser, £17, is a firm favourite for the men in our lives. Even Kylie Jenner is getting in on the act, as she revealed she uses the cleanser as part of her nighttime routine. "It makes your face feel super fresh when you wash it", she told us. If Kylie's in, we're in.

The Concealer

Yup, we're not kidding. Tom Ford's Concealer For Men, £32, is an official male grooming game changer. The first out and out makeup product for men, only the infinitely cool Tom Ford could have got away with making men wear concealer. That, and the fact that the campaign is uber manly, helped to transform our perceptions of what men should be wearing on their face. We're feeling this could be a new addition to our Tom Ford beauty stash, who cares if it's for men? Answer - not us.

The Shaving Cream

Ok, we get that this is probably intended for men to use after their daily shave, but we've decided our legs need a little Aesop pampering as well. Perfect for moisturising just shaved pins, the Neroli (orange blossom to you and me) and botanical oils in their shave lotion, £35 help soothe skin. So you can finally kiss shaving rash goodbye! And let's face it, the more amazing Aesop packaging we can fit in our bathroom cupboard, the better. He won't appreciate it anyway...

The Face Wash

For some unknown reason men's products always seem to be 'invigorating'. Maybe they've discovered the secret to combining the effects of coffee with their face wash, or maybe they're just sleepier than us. Either way, we want in. C.O. Bigelow's foaming face wash, £22 will wake you up even if you had one too many glasses of Prosecco last night. Full of zingy grapefruit, lemon, mandarin (basically every citrus fruit ever) and ginger root, this cleanser is one big hit of Vitamin C for your face. Oily skin doesn’t stand a chance.

The Cologne

Byredo's latest scent we'd happily spritz ourselves with, Super Cedar, £90 every day of the week. Ok technically it's a cologne, but the warm woody cedar notes evoking a log cabin (yes, really) give this addictive perfume serious androgynous vibes. At least where we're concerned anyway. FYI if you're boyfriend has this next to the sink, he's clearly super cool and a little minted. A good sign, non?

The Eye Patches

By this point we're probably starting to realise that products for men are just fine for women as well. But we're also pretty sure that our other halves are a lot more likely to wear a face mask if it says the word 'man' on. Enter Recipe For Men's Under Eye Patches, £18. Chock full of aqua collagen, they're super hydrating and de-puffing. Those eye bags? Gone. We can't imagine a better way to spend our time than joint couples' eye masks. Just us?

The Wrinkle Cream

So men want to get rid of their wrinkles too, who knew? Clarins' Men's Line-Control Cream, £41 smooths deep wrinkles and tightens skin with Chinese Galanga whilst blocking skin-damaging pollutants at the same time. Nice. So next time you're doing the walk of shame, make sure your skin (if nothing else) looks amazing by nicking his pot. The best part? It'll give you a fool proof excuse to pay him another visit.

The Bronzer

Bronzer for men - it's soooooo 2016 dahling. If this you find this in your BTJAF's (that's Boy That's Just A Fried) bathroom cupboard you know for sure that he's 100% comfortable with his masculinity. Perfect for an instant bronze hit, swipe Tom Ford's Bronzing Gel For Men, £35 across the top of your forehead and on your cheekbones for super quick contouring.

